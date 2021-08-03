The police in Taraba have confirmed the killing of two suspected kidnappers in the Gassol local government area

Local security operatives, vigilantes, reportedly killed the kidnappers as they were about to collect the ransom for an abducted elderly man

The vigilantes also rescued the aged victim who was reportedly taken to the scene of the incident by the slain kidnappers

Gassol LGA, Taraba state - Vigilantes have reportedly killed two suspected kidnappers while collecting ransom in Sabongida town in Gassol local government area of Taraba state.

Daily Trust reported that the vigilantes also rescued an elderly man identified as Alhaji Gambo who was abducted by the kidnappers.

Two suspected kidnappers were shot dead while collecting ransom in Sabongida town in Gassol LGA, Taraba state. Photo credit: Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku

Source: Facebook

The newspaper stated that the suspected kidnappers had allegedly instructed the family of their victim to bring the ransom money to a location.

The vigilantes in the area were subsequently informed and they went to the location to lay an ambush.

The armed kidnappers arrived at the said location, unknown to them that the vigilantes were around and two of them were said to have been gunned down while picking the money.

The vigilantes subsequently rescued the elderly man who was reportedly brought to the scene.

Police confirm killing

The spokesperson of the police command in the state, ASP Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the killing of the kidnappers.

He, however, did not go into details of the incident.

Daily Trust also cited a source in the area as saying that the late kidnappers had killed many people in Taraba.

