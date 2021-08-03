Ex-Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani said fighting banditry and terrorism are of higher priority than going after Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho

Sani said the northeast would have been safe by now if the FG expended on the region a fraction of the energy spent on pursuing secession agitators

The former federal lawmaker also said the Nigerian constitution does not prohibit secession agitations

Kaduna state - Senator Shehu Sani says Northeast Nigeria would be a safe haven if the federal government spent a fraction of the time expended on fighting secession agitations on terrorists.

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly said this in an interview published by Daily Sun on Tuesday, August 3.

Senator Shehu Sani says armed bandits constitute a worse security risk than IPOB and the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Asked why the federal government is focused on the trial of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and the planned extradition of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho amid the rising threats posed by armed herdsmen, Sani said:

"The herdsmen and bandits are carrying arms, unleashing terror on innocent citizens, but the agitations of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho are working towards breaking Nigeria.

"It is a reality that the government has laid more emphasis on going after separatists than going after terrorists.

"If the government invested a fraction of the energy it spent going after self-determination separatists to fight terrorists, those of us in Northeast Nigeria would have been saved.

"Fighting banditry and terrorism are of higher priority to us than going after Nnamdi Kanu or Sunday Igboho."

Secession agitation not unconstitutional

Speaking further on secession agitations, Senator Sani said the Nigerian constitution does not prohibit demands for separation.

The former lawmaker said what the law forbids is inciting violence or aiding violence and bloodshed.

He advised the Nigerian government to address the issues raised by the agitators in order to stop the further spread of separatist agitations.

