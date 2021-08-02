The Nigeria Customs Service on Monday, August 2, announced that it has extended its ongoing verification exercise for aircraft owners

NCS' spokesman, Joseph Attah, in Abuja on Monday said the extension was due to the encouraging level of compliance from affected persons

Attah added that the imposed duties to be paid by the airplane owners will be a good source of revenue for the federal government

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja - According to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), about 30 private airplanes owners who have undergone the verification exercise are liable to pay the required duties.

NCS's spokesman, Joseph Attah, made this revelation on Monday, August 2, during the exercise in Abuja, Channels TV reports.

The NCS said the jet owners are complying with the order (Photo: Nigeria Customs Service)

Source: Facebook

Attah explained that some of these aircraft for which the duties should be paid to the federal government were shipped into the country by the Temporary Importation Agreement (TIA), a bond that allows them to bring the jets without payment, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

He said the verification became necessary and that the service imposed the duties because many of the owners failed to make payment upon the expiration of the TIA.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Attah said the exercise will continue for the next two weeks, meaning it will come to an end by Monday, August 16.

He noted:

“Considering the rising number of compliance and the number of jets that are liable for payment of duties as well as indications by those people to do so, the comptroller- general has again graciously given them another two weeks.

“And also, it will ensure every collectible revenue is collected into the coffers of the federal government.”

Bad news for Nigerian private jet owners as NCS is set to begin crackdown

Meanwhile, it was reported that following the July 6 deadline issued by the NCS for the importation verification exercise, some owners of private jets in the country might soon lose their license for flight.

Attah on Monday, June 21, disclosed that since Nigerian owners of private jets are highly-placed, they are expected to comply with laws governing the importation of the aircraft such as payments of all appropriate duties and taxes.

Attah said those who are yet to do the needful are expected to report to the service's headquarters in Abuja with the following documents: Aircraft Certificate of Registration, NCAA’s Flight Operations Compliance Certificate (FOCC), NCAA’s Maintenance Compliance Certificate (MCC), NCAA’s Permit for non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) and Temporary Import Permit (TIP).

Source: Legit Nigeria