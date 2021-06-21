Nigerian Customs Service has given a stern warning to private jet owners in the country who are yet to comply with its laws

The agency on Monday, June 21, noted that at the expiration of the deadline for the importation verification exercise, defaulters will face serious sanctions

The NCS added that a lot of jet owners have failed to adhere to the regulations governing the use of the aircraft in Nigeria

Abuja - Following the July 6 deadline issued by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for the importation verification exercise, some owners of private jets in the country may soon lose their license for flight.

The NCS spokesman, Joseph Attah, on Monday, June 21, disclosed that since Nigerian owners of private jets are highly-placed, they are expected to comply with laws governing the importation of the aircraft such as payments of all appropriate duties and taxes, Daily Trust reports.

Attah said those who are yet to do the needful are expected to report to the service's headquarters in Abuja with the following documents: Aircraft Certificate of Registration, NCAA’s Flight Operations Compliance Certificate (FOCC), NCAA’s Maintenance Compliance Certificate (MCC), NCAA’s Permit for non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) and Temporary Import Permit (TIP).

He noted that the period for persons who brought in their jets through the Temporary Import Permit (PIP) has expired, adding that they have neither renewed nor re-exported the aircraft in accordance with stipulated regulations.

Attah made it plain that the agency will not fail to punish any defaulting private aircraft owner immediately after the expiration of the verification period.

Emirates Suspends Nigerian Routes

Meanwhile, Emirates, the United Arab Emirate's flag carrier, on Monday, June 21, reinstated its ban on flights from Nigeria just a few days after announcing readiness to allow aircraft to and from the country.

The airline said from Monday till further notice, customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted for travel.

On its website, Emirates disclosed:

“In line with government directives, passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) are suspended with effect from 21 June 2021 until further notice."

