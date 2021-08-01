Shetara Sims' financial position was in a mess, but she still gave out a winning lottery ticket to a police officer who had been shot

As a show of appreciation, the police department set up a GoFundMe campaign through which well-wishers raised over $55,000 (N22,636,900) for Sims

Sims was, however, not very willing to jump on the money as she believed the cop needed the money more than her

Single mum Shetara Sims will be smiling all the way to the bank after a selfless act paid back tenfold.

Sims and her daughter posed for a photo with a police officer from the Kansas City Police Department. Photo credit: News 91.

Despite struggling financially, she willingly donated her winning lottery ticket to a police officer who had been shot in the line of duty.

In appreciation, the officer's workmates set up a campaign that raised more than $55,000 (N22,636,900) for Sims.

Heart of Gold

News 91 records that Sims recently lost her job and has been unable to take care of most of her bills, but that did not deter her from giving out the ticket.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, Sims called when she heard a cop had been shot and inquired whether there was something she could do to help donate money to his family.

While on the phone, the officers learnt that the selfless woman had gone to the grocery store a week earlier and found a $1 bill (N411.58) in the parking lot which she used on the lottery ticket.

As it emerged, the ticket became a $100 (N41,158.00) winner which she and her daughter unanimously agreed to give out.

The police statement read:

"With her current financial hardships, we urged her to keep the money. She refused, saying the officer’s family needed it, and cops needed to know they were supported."

The police officers started a GoFundMe campaign christened “Helping the Woman with a Heart of Gold” through which they raised in excess of $55,000.

What is even more interesting is the fact that Sims still kept questioning who needed the money most between her and the wounded officer.

