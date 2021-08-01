The embattled DCP Abba Kyari has been recommended for immediate suspension over his indictment by the US court

Kyari has been in the eyes of the storm since the US court said that he has questions to answer over the investigation of a suspected internet fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, made this known on Sunday, August 1, through the police public relations officer, Frank Mba

FCT, Abuja - Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has recommended the immediate suspension of DCP Abba Kyari, the head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), from the service, pending the outcome of ongoing internal investigations involving him.

In a statement issued by the IGP, through the Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, a commissioner of police, and sent to Info@corp.legit.ng, Baba noted that the recommendation for the suspension of the officer is in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

The IGP Usma Baba has recommended suspension of DCP Abba Kyari over FBI indictment. Credit: Police.

He noted that the suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for the NPF special investigation panel to carry out its investigations into the weighty allegations against DCP Abba Kyari without interference.

The IGP added that the suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

The statement read:

"The Special Investigation Panel (SIP), comprising four (4) Senior Police Officers, is headed by DIG Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID).

"The SIP, inter alia, is to undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari by the US government as contained in relevant documents that have been availed the NPF by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

"The SIP is also to obtain a detailed representation of DCP Abba Kyari to all the allegations levelled against him, conduct further investigations as it deems fit, and submit recommendations to guide further actions by the Force Leadership on the matter."

The IGP, however, reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the rule of law and assured the public of the sanctity of the probe as well as the absolute respect for the rights and privileges of the officer throughout the period of the investigations.

Police Service Commission says DCP Abba Kyari may be dismissed, prosecuted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that there are possibilities that upon the conclusion of investigations and determination of his guilt, DCP Abba Kyari may be prosecuted and dismissed from the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

It was reported that the media chief in the PSC, Austin Braimoh, made this known on Friday, July 30, on the probe into Kyari's alleged ties with Hushpuppi).

Braimoh noted that Kyari might also face prosecution based on the findings of the commission which is looking into the grave claims against him.

