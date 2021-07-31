The Police Service Commission has spoken on the fates that might befall DCP Abba Kyari if he is found guilty of allegations against him

Kyari, according to the commission, might be dismissed, demoted, or even face criminal prosecution

Spokesman of the PSC, Austin Braimoh, said the commission will carry out its independent investigation to determine if he is guilty as claimed

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

There are possibilities that upon the conclusion of investigations and determination of his guilt, DCP Abba Kyari will be prosecuted and dismissed from the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

This was revealed by the media chief in the Police Service Commission (PSC), Austin Braimoh, who spoke with Punch on Friday, July 30, on the probe into Kyari's alleged ties with Abbas Ramon (fondly called Hushpuppi).

The PSC said it has the final say on Kyari's fate (Photo: Abba Kyari, Hushpuppi)

Source: Facebook

Braimoh noted that Kyari might also face prosecution based on the findings of the commission which is looking into the grave claims against him.

The commission's spokesman noted that the PSC will carry out a separate investigation apart from the one ordered by the police leadership.

He stated:

"The law will determine the various punishments that we can award against him. He can be dismissed depending on the gravity of the offence; we can demote him, reduce his rank; we can suspend him.

“Many things are laid out before us pertaining to various offences and after that, the criminal aspect would be referred to the court for prosecution. It depends on how the report is coming; whether it is coming to us directly for us to extricate the criminal aspect and treat it or they want to treat it and refer the official one to us to discipline him.’’

Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari in deeper trouble as PDP releases fresh allegation

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take an objective look and decision on the alleged relationship between the international fraudster, Hushpuppi, and Kyari.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, July 29, the PDP noted that the issue has again portrayed the nation in a bad light on the global scene and that this might get worse if the case was allowed to fester.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to the PDP, the APC-led administration must make sure DCP Kyari is thoroughly investigated to ascertain the truth of the claims against him.

Source: Legit