The Police Service Commission (PSC) has denied receiving any formal report from the US Federal Bureau of Intelligent (FBI) on Abba Kyari

Kyari was indicted by the US court over an alleged link with an international internet fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi

Hushpuppi was said to have informed the FBI about a deal between him and Nigeria's celebrated police officer Kyari

FCT, Abuja - Following the controversy generated from the US report indicting Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DSP), the Police Service Commission (PSC) on Saturday, July 31, reacted.

Vanguard reports that it had not received a formal report on the “strange” United States (US) court arrest order on Abba Kyari.

The PSC said it has not received formal information from the US court on Abba Kyari. Credit: Police.

Legit.ng gathered that the PSC called on the office of the attorney general of the federation to guide it on the issue since it (commission) is the body empowered to discipline erring police officers.

A suspected internet fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, was reported to have told the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about a deal between him and Kyari on the arrest of another suspected fraudster, Kelly Chibuzo Vincent.

The report noted that the PSC is planning a separate probe of the US court order to the American FBI to arrest Kyari, the commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team in connection with $1.1million fraud perpetrated by Hushpuppi.

The Nation also reports PSC is charged with the responsibility of exercising disciplinary control and formulating policies and guidelines for appointment in the Nigeria Police Force.

The US wants Kyari extradited to answer questions of the allegations.

Although the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, said the Force Headquarters had commenced investigation into the allegations, the PSC said it was yet to be formally briefed on the situation.

The commissioner in charge of media on the board of the PSC, Austin Braimoh said that the commission would not be bound by the IG’s review of the allegations against Kyari.

He said a formal report has to come first from the appropriate quarters to the commission for it to take action.

Braimoh said:

“The PSC has no position on the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari for now,” he said. This is because no formal report is before the Commission on the officer. All we hear are mere allegations from media outlets. No constitutional body works with such.

"A formal report must come to the Commission from somewhere or someone. Besides, we heard that a United States Court either indicted or ordered his arrest. It sounds strange to me that a US court could order the arrest of a non-citizen, a Nigerian citizen resident in Nigeria.

Police Service Commission says DCP Abba Kyari may be dismissed, prosecuted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that there are possibilities that upon the conclusion of investigations and determination of his guilt, DCP Abba Kyari may be prosecuted and dismissed from the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

It was reported that the media chief in the PSC, Austin Braimoh, made this known on Friday, July 30, on the probe into Kyari's alleged ties with Hushpuppi).

Braimoh noted that Kyari might also face prosecution based on the findings of the commission which is looking into the grave claims against him.

