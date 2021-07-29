Former governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al-Makura, has reacted to his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The anti-graft agency had on Wednesday, July 28, arrested Tanko Al-Makura, and his wife, Mairo in Abuja, the nation's capital

Al-Makura, however, said on Thursday, July 29, through his chief press secretary, Danjuma Joseph, that he was only invited by the EFCC

FCT, Abuja - Senator Tanko Al-Makura, a former governor of Nasarawa state, has reacted to the report of his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, July 28.

Premium Times reports that the senator's chief press secretary, Danjuma Joseph, stated on Thursday, July 28, that the ex-governor was not arrested but invited by the anti-graft agency.

Legit.ng gathered that Al-Makura served as governor of Nasarawa state between 2011 and 2019 before he was elected into the National Assembly as the senator representing Nasarawa South senatorial district.

EFCC fails to disclose details of Al-Makura's arrest

The online medium said that the EFCC has not disclosed the details of the allegations that led to the arrest of the couple who were reportedly still being interrogated.

Joseph, however, said that Al-Makura was only invited “to give his own side of the story to some petitions written against him.”

He said:

“He was invited to give his side of the story concerning some petitions against him. He personally reported to EFCC, where he met with the chairman and some officials of the anti-graft agency for a short period of time. The rumours surprised me and far as I am concerned, it is baseless.”

EFCC arrests prominent ex-governor, wife over corruption allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Tanko Al-Makura, and his wife, Mairo, were arrested by the EFCC.

It was reported that the couples were being grilled by operatives of the anti-graft agency at its headquarters in Abuja.

The report cited sources as claiming the arrest has to do with an alleged breach of trust and misappropriation of funds allegedly perpetrated during the former governor’s eight-year administration as Nasarawa state governor.

One of its sources said the couple was detained when the operatives of the anti-graft agency demanded some explanations from them about the finances of the state but they were unable to answer.

