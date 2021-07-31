Senate President Bukola Saraki has broken his silence on the interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Daily Trust reported that Saraki in a statement his media office issued on his behalf confirmed that he was at the commission’s headquarters.

However, he denied being arrested, saying he went there on his own volition.

“Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki will like to confirm that this afternoon, Dr. Saraki on his own volition visited the office of the EFCC to clarify any issue that the commission may want to raise with him.”

“It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job.

“Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached the commission that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might want to raise with him.

“He, therefore, visited the commission’s office this afternoon and answered some questions. He is back home. He was not arrested. Dr. Saraki also assured the commission that he has nothing to hide and will always make himself available to clear all issues that may require his attention,” read the statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his media aide.

Sources said Saraki was at the commission's office to answer questions on alleged theft and laundering of public funds using a network of cronies and proxy companies.

