Dame Patience Jonathan has tasked women to use their natural talents to make the world more peaceful

The former First Lady noted that women's skills in conflict management and reconciliation need to be deployed to ensure peace reign between North and South Korea

Mrs Jonathan made the remarks during a virtual International Leadership Conference (ILC) on Saturday, July 31

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigeria's former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has called on women to deploy their God-given talents to pursue peace in society.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, July 31, by Wealth Dickson Ominabo, a media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan has called on women to deploy their God-given talents to pursue peace in society. Photo credit: Dame Patience F. Jonathan

Source: Facebook

The statement indicates that Mrs Jonathan spoke on Saturday during a virtual International Leadership Conference (ILC) organised by the Universal Peace Federation( UPF) tagged: ‘Toward a Peaceful Reunification of the Korean Peninsula.

Her words:

"Women are home builders and constitute majority of caregivers around the world.

"As critical stakeholders in the peacebuilding process, we must therefore discharge this role with grace, so that together, we can break new grounds and enthrone the world of our dreams.

"Women are natural peace-builders who play key roles in maintaining peace in our society.

"We, the women, brought our skills in conflict management and reconciliation to bear on the peace processes that resolved the long-drawn crises in Liberia and Northern Ireland.

"This natural capacity of women is recognized by both United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 and the United States Women, Peace and Security Act of 2017, which give women a crucial role in conflict management."

The need for peaceful relationship between North and South Korea

At the event, Mrs Jonathan also tasked world leaders to support peace efforts to ensure peace in the Korean Peninsula.

She called on women organisations to intensify their efforts by deploying their God-given talents to prevail on the leadership of North and South Korea to see the need to embrace peace.

The former first lady emphasized that peace is critical to achieving sustainable development and called on leaders of North and South Korea to commit to peace in the Korean Peninsula.

She said:

"We call on leaders of North and South Korea, the United States, China, Russia and Japan to support peace efforts.

"Peace is the fertile ground upon which we can nurture development and progress and build hope for our citizens.

"North and South Korea should set aside their political differences and come together in the interest of global peace and harmony.

"They should remember they once lived together in unity, love and happiness.

"I know that peace in the Korean Peninsula will be a bonus to global development and a boost to world peace."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Former President Jonathan reveals cause of Nigeria's security crisis

In another report, former President Jonathan has blamed the increasing crime wave in the country on the consumption of drugs.

The former president aired his view when the Chief Executive Officer of the Albino Foundation, Jake Epelle, its management and partners paid him a courtesy visit.

Legit.ng gathered that the visit was to appreciate Jonathan for paying the bills of persons with albinism to undergo surgery against cancer overseas.

Source: Legit