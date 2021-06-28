Former President Jonathan has said the use of hard drugs is fuelling the increasing rate of crime in Nigeria

The former president noted that no sane person will be killing fellow humans at the rate currently being witnessed in the country

Jonathan made this known when a foundation paid him a visit to appreciate him for paying the medical bills of some persons with albinism to undergo surgery

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has blamed the increasing crime wave in the country on the consumption of drugs.

The Punch reported that the former president aired his view when the Chief Executive Officer of the Albino Foundation, Jake Epelle, its management and partners paid him a courtesy visit.

Former President Jonathan laments the increasing crime rates in the country. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Legit.ng gathers that the visit was to appreciate Jonathan for paying the bills of persons with albinism to undergo surgery against cancer overseas.

Expressing concern over the increasing crime wave, the Bayelsa-born politician said incidents of mental health has suddenly become a challenge as most Nigerians are currently traumatised by the happenings in society.

Daily Trust also reported that the former president lamented that the use of hard drugs was quite unfortunate as it adds to the already alarming security situation in the country.

He said:

“Most of these crimes perpetrated are drug-induced because no sane Nigerian will just go and commit crime except he is high on something.

"Imagine starting your day with the news of killing in the morning, it leaves an impression on your mind. We need to also look into issues of mental health.

“Now, we have cults in primary and secondary schools; then, it was in tertiary institutions, but you now see children in these schools thinking of how to kill their mates. This is sad.”

Buhari raises concerns over trafficking of illicit drugs in Nigeria

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the trafficking of illicit drugs poses a greater danger to Nigeria than insurgency and banditry.

The Nigerian president made the statement on Saturday, June 26, at the launch of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative.

Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the war against drugs is a war that must be fought dedicatedly.

NDLEA explains why politicians and students should undergo drug tests

Meanwhile, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has advised politicians and students in Nigeria to take drug tests.

According to the chairman of the agency, Brig. General Buba Marwa (retd), politicians seeking public office, and students seeking admission into higher institutions should be made to undergo the tests.

He said those who must hold public offices managing the affairs of Nigerians must have clear minds and not be under the influence of any hard drug.

