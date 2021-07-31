Lionel Messi was spotted holidaying in Ibiza along with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro

The Argentina captain was spotted with his friends Luis Suarez, Cesc Fabregas along with their family members

They were all seen sweating-it-out in the sun aboard their yacht, occasionally hopping in the sea

Copa America winner Lionel Messi along with Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas are currently holidaying in Ibiza as the former Barcelona stars reunite, SunSport reports.

It was gathered that Messi, along with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, and sons Thiago, eight, Mateo, five, and Ciro, three, flew out to the island after a brief stopover in Barcelona.

They had been on vacation in Miami and the Dominican Republic earlier, weeks after the 34-year-old won his first ever international title with the Argentina senior football team.

Lionel Messi chilling in Ibiza alongside Suarez, Fabregas. Photo: Jose Ruiz

They were joined by Suarez and partner Sofia Balbi, as well as their kids Delfina, Benjamin and Lauti.

Also with them is Cesc Fabregas, 34, his wife, Daniella Semaan, 46, and children Lia, Capri and Leonardo.

The families were seen sweating-it-out in the sun aboard their yacht, occasionally hopping in the sea to play with a variety of gadgets.

UK outlet Daily Mail are reporting that the renting the inspiration yacht alone costs a staggering £65,000-a-week.

Messi played with Fabregas at Barcelona for three years, until the Spaniard's 2014 move to Chelsea.

That year, Suarez signed for the Catalans and struck up a strong friendship with his fellow South American.

Messi relaxing with kids

Lionel Messi posted a video of himself and his children playing football with a friend on his social media and it is a delight to watch, Instagram, Football Espana.

The Argentine captain is still basking in the euphoria of his first trophy for his native land as he chose to holiday beside the shores of the sea of Miami in the United States.

The 34-year-old has returned to his base in Barcelona while he awaits the completion of his deal with the Camp Nou outfit.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi made a brief appearance in Barcelona on Wednesday, July 28 as he continues his summer holiday.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since his last contract with the Catalans expired at the start of this month.

While all parties are working endlessly to see the Camp Nou outfit re-sign the attacker before the start of the new season, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has continued to enjoy his break.

