Lionel Messi is currently on holiday after winning leading Argentina to Copa America glory this month

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner spent some time in Miami and Dominican Republic with his family

The forward was however spotted briefly in the Catalan city earlier today but it has nothing to do with his deal with the club

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lionel Messi made a brief appearance in Barcelona on Wednesday, July 28 as he continues his summer holiday.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since his last contract with the Catalans expired at the start of this month.

While all parties are working endlessly to see the Camp Nou outfit re-sign the attacker before the start of the new season, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has continued to enjoy his break.

Lionel Messi and his father at the Islas Malvinas airport in Rosario, Santa Fe province, Argentina. Photo by STR / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Messi lifted his first-ever title with the Argentinian national team after leading them to the Copa America glory earlier this month.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Lionel Messi on summer break after Copa America glory

The six-time Ballon d'Or has been holidaying in Miami and the Dominican Republic and he looks to continue his unwinding in Spain.

Meanwhile, Marca reports that Barcelona are still trying to meet the requirements set by La Liga before completing the Argentine's new deal.

Club president Joan Laporta is confident the 34-year-old will continue at the club, with the parties having reached a principle agreement for his new deal.

New signings Sergio Aguero and Emerson have had their start dates confirmed for August 2, however, Messi's return date to training is not yet known as, technically, he is currently not a Barcelona player.

Why French boxer is against Messi winning Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng earlier reported that French professional boxer Tony Yoka has stated clearly that Argentine football legend Lionel Messi does not deserve to win the Ballon d'Or award this year.

Lionel Messi who has won the award six times before in his career has been tipped to beat the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kante for this year's big prize.

This comes after the super forward helped his national team to win the 2021 Copa America title where Argentina beat Brazil in the final of the tournament.

Source: Legit