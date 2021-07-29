Lionel Messi played football with his two sons, Thiago and Matteo while spending his summer holiday in summer

Five-year-old Matteo showed brilliant skills on the ball with his right foot as he kept the ball within the reach of his opponent

Messi helped Argentina win Copa America for the first time since 1993 and it was his first in his senior national colours

Lionel Messi posted a video of himself his children playing football with a friend on his social media and it is delightful to watch, Instagram, Football Espana.

The Argentine captain is still basking in the euphoria of his first trophy for his native land as he chose to holiday beside the shores of the sea of Miami in the United States.

The 34-year-old has returned to his base in Barcelona while he awaits the completion of his deal with the Camp Nou outfit.

Lionel Messi's son Matteo shows incredible skills with his right-foot while playing football together. Photo by Adria Puig and Alexandre Schneider

Messi, Thiago, Matteo playing football

But the six-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to have a middle-man session with his two sons Thiago and Matteo together with another boy.

The unnamed boy was kept in the middle while Messi and his boys passed the ball around, preventing their friend from getting to it.

Whenever the ball was passed to Matteo, he showed tremendous dribbling skill and recovering spirit to make sure his opponent does not get the ball.

And it was also observed that both Thiago and Matteo are right-footers, unlike their dad's devasting left-foot.

The short video clip posted on Messi's Instagram has over 18 million views and more than 57,000 likes.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cesar Menotti has suggested that the late Diego Maradona would have held Lionel Messi in his arms crying if he was alive to witness Argentina's Copa America win, TYC Sports, Goal.

Argentina won their first Copa title in the last 28 years with the help of 34-year-old Messi who captained his side to victory against Brazil.

And Menotti who was coach when Argentina won the 1978 Word Cup believes that it would have been an emotional moment for Maradona seeing his former player bring smiles again to the Argentines.

