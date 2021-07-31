The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress has called for smooth conduct of its congress in Lagos

Lagos - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on its chapter in Lagos to uphold peace and fairness during its congress slated for Saturday, July 31.

In his statement on Friday, July 30, the Lagos APC chairman, Dr. Bashiru Ruwangodiya, noted that the exercise will be conducted according to the guidelines of the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The party chairman in the state called for peace and fairness during the congress

Ruwangodiya said the election will be for 26 ward executives in each of the 377 wards in the state, adding that the mode of choosing the executives at ward level is either through consensus or election.

The chairman added that the election would take place at all APC Ward offices where they exist or any other public place approved for exercise and that party members should get a notice not less than 12 hours if there is a change of venue.

He said all APC registered members are eligible to vote during the ward congress, noting that the register will serve as voter register while APC membership registration slip will serve as voter’s card for members.

The Lagos APC boss, therefore, called on all and sundry to put in their best for smooth conduct of the congress.

“I want to appeal for your cooperation for this exercise to be as seamless as possible. We have no reason why we should have any failure in Lagos State. Lagos State is for APC. We have interested and committed party members that are ready to cooperate with the party to ensure that the exercise is seamless.

“I want to appeal to all of us that this party (APC) belongs to every one of us. It is important that we cooperate with each other to have peaceful conduct of the ward congresses."

APC ward congress: Buni sues for peaceful exercise, warns Against sabotage

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the caretaker committee and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, had enjoined party stakeholders and members to conduct the exercise peacefully.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday night, July 30, by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, Governor Buni called on officials conducting the congress to be fair and objective to all candidates contesting the election.

“As stakeholders of the party, we have a great responsibility to make the ward congress in all the participating states successful."

