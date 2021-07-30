All is now set for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congresses scheduled for Saturday, July 31

The national chairman of the caretaker committee and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, has sent a message to party members

Buni called for a peaceful exercise across the country and warning against any member of the APC sabotaging the process

FCT, Abuja - As All Progressives Congress (APC) members brace up for the ward congresses on Saturday, July 31, the national chairman of the caretaker committee and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, has enjoined party stakeholders and members to conduct the exercise peacefully.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday night, July 30, by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, Governor Buni called on officials conducting the congress to be fair and objective to all candidates contesting the election.

Governor Buni has sued for peaceful APC ward congresses across the country. Photo credit: Yobe state government

Party members urged to conduct themselves respectfully

His words:

“As stakeholders of the party, we have a great responsibility to make the ward congress in all the participating states successful.

“We should endeavour to place the party and members' interest above personal interests.”

The APC chairman warned that the party would not hesitate to take decisive measures against anyone who deliberately sabotage the exercise.

He added:

“We have come a long way repositioning the party, we have reconciled many groups and individuals, we must not allow personal interests in this election to divide us and draw us back.”

Disciplinary measures for erring members

He expressed the commitment of the committee to entrench internal democracy and respect for the choice of party members.

Governor Buni further said adequate arrangements have been made by the party to conduct successful and acceptable congresses across the country.

He charged aggrieved members to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters at the party secretariat.

The national leadership of the APC had earlier threatened to sanction any member or group who organises any parallel congress.

The national caretaker committee, in a notice, issued to all members earlier in the day and seen by Legit.ng, reminded all party members and stakeholders of the National Executive Council (NEC) resolution of December 2020.

The notice which was signed by the party's national secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, noted that the NEC resolution subsists and extends to the conduct of party members during the congresses.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 50,000 persons on Thursday, July 29, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to join the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Taraba state.

A member of the APC board of trustees, Dalhatu Sangari, received the defectors in Wukari at a grand ceremony.

He said that the people came from 52 political wards in the southern senatorial zone of the state, adding that it was a major milestone in the party’s efforts to take over leadership in Taraba.

