Nigerian music star Kcee and his wife Ijeoma are reigniting their love on a trip they took to Istanbul, Turkey

The Limpopo crooner shared a photo from their vacation with fans and followers on his Instagram page

Many couldn’t stop gushing over the husband and wife who were both seen chilling by the poolside of their residence

Nigerian singer Kcee and his wife, Ijeoma, have gotten members of the online community gushing after they were spotted in a cute photo.

Apparently, the singer and his woman jetted out to Istanbul, Turkey to check on their kids and also have a lovely time together.

Music star Kcee and wife Ijeoma share photo from vacation. Photo: @iam_kcee

Days after their arrival in the country, Kcee took to his Instagram page with a photo showing him and his woman chilling by the poolside.

The Limpopo singer was sighted in a casual outfit while his wife looked pretty in a swimsuit set.

Sharing the picture on his page, Kcee noted that all he needs in life is his woman by his side.

Check out the post below:

Fans, colleagues gush over Kcee's photo

The picture post sparked different reactions from fans and followers of the singer. Read some of their comments below:

mrchidozie said:

"We go love ohhhhhh."

iam_mrse said:

"This Love no be here ❤️❤️❤️❤️ remain for me o."

mizsthicknesz said:

"Love is beautiful."

lauraikeji said:

"Ahn Ahnnn see our wife ooo. Vibeessss."

obainoobinna_poison said:

"When money dey,LOVE is sweeter."

dailyneeds_kate said:

"Your wife is so beautiful and fresh."

