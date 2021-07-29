Governor Mai Bala Buni may have concluded plans to stay on as caretaker committee chairman of the APC despite mounting opposition within the party

APC acting national secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe gave the hint at a press conference on Thursday, July 29

Akpanudoedehe stated that the planned congresses of the party will go ahead as planned despite reservations by some party members

FCT, Abuja - The acting national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe has hinted that Governor Mai Bala Buni will continue as the chairman of the caretaker committee of the party.

Akpanudoedehe made this known while addressing journalists at the APC national secretariat on Thursday, July 29.

APC not bothered by Supreme Court's ruling

The Punch newspaper quoted him as saying:

“We stand with our national chairman, we will go ahead with the congresses as planned.”

In a more comprehensive statement sent to Legit.ng, the party's scribe said:

“The Supreme Court's Wednesday judgement affirming the election victory of the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN had no bearing on the caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee's status and its membership.

“Party members and aspirants should therefore come out enmasse and peacefully to participate in the ward Congresses, come Saturday.”

Legal practitioner wades into APC crisis

On his part, a prominent legal practitioner, Kayode Ajulo said the APC risks losing all the legal battles that would follow to challenge and void all Buni's activities as the interim national chairman.

Vanguard newspaper quoted the respected lawyer as saying with the Supreme Court verdict, the nomination processes that would produce the presidential and governorship candidates for the party across the country during the 2023 round of general elections may be null and void.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Buni is under pressure from some presidential aides to step down as APC chairman.

The special adviser to the president on political matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and the senior special assistant to the president on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang are among those calling for Buni-committee disbandment.

Ojudu and Enang said the Supreme Court's judgement appeared to have swept the carpet of legality off the committee, rendering it illegal, null, void and of no legal capacity to undertake any action on behalf and in the name of the party.

Before now, many APC members had insisted that one of the ways to end the conflicts in the party is for the Buni-led committee to give way for a validly elected National Working Committee of the APC.

One of those who have been vocal about this stance is Senator Kabiru Marafa from Zamfara state.

Marafa had stated unequivocally that the Buni committee was an illegal contraption and cannot stand the test of time.

