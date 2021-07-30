The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba state has lost some of its key members to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Apart from the PDP, the mass exodus also hit the state chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)

Dalhatu Sangari, one of the defectors said their decision to dump the PDP for the APC was to enable the party to win the state in 2023

Jalingo, Taraba - No fewer than 50,000 persons on Thursday, July 29, defected from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to join the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Taraba state.

Daily Sun reports that a member of the board of trustees of the party, Dalhatu Sangari, who received the defectors in Wukari at a grand ceremony, said that the people came from 52 political wards in the southern senatorial zone of the state.

Legit.ng gathered that Sangari noted that the occasion was a major milestone in the party’s efforts to take over leadership in the state as it was unprecedented and phenomenal.

He said:

“The reasons for this huge defecation is of course not far-fetched. Every reasonable person will tell you that the PDP is on the verge of collapsing already. The APC on the other hand is the future. People with foresight don’t need to be told the direction to follow. That is why we are witnessing this phenomenal influx into the party today."

According to the report, one of the defectors General Adamu Tubase Ibrahim (Rtd) said that his decision to move to the APC from UDP was because he was in the APC initially and only left because of perceived injustice.

He said that as the leader of the late senator Aisha Alhassan faction that left the APC to join the UDP, he has collapsed the entire structure and membership and brought them all into the APC to boost the chances of the party attaining its goals come 2023 and beyond.

