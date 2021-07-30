The APC has issued a warning to party members planning to disrupt the congresses scheduled for this weekend nationwide

To this end, a notice has been sent to all party members reminding them of the resolutions of the APC leaders last year

The notice also warns that factions of the party or parallel congresses in any state of the federation would not be tolerated

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of its ward congresses across the country scheduled for Saturday, July 31, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to sanction any member or group who organises any parallel congress.

The National Caretaker Committee, in a notice, issued to all members and signed on Friday, July 30 and seen by Legit.ng, reminded all party members and stakeholders of the National Executive Council (NEC) resolution of December 2020.

The notice which was signed by the party's national secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, noted that the NEC resolution subsists and extends to the conduct of party members during the congresses.

His words:

“For purposes of clarity, may I re-state the relevant point in the resolution to wit:

“All pending litigations instituted by members against the party should be withdrawn forthwith, and going forward, no member should institute matters against the party, without exhausting the internal mechanism for conflict resolution, as enshrined in the party's constitution.”

He noted that:

“Consequent upon the above, party members should please note that:

“(i) All activities that may be carried out by persons to put the party and its officers in bad light, before, during, and after the congresses should be jettisoned.

“(ii) All activities or processes leading up to the congresses and thereafter which do not have the approval of the CECPC are exercises in futility. This is to say that: any purported; parallel congress, parallel party organ, and or parallel party office, is to say the least a nullity.”

He added:

“These divisive activities will not be tolerated.

“(iii) For the avoidance of doubt, the party shall deploy the full weight of the law as stipulated in section 21(D) of our party's Constitution on anyone who perpetrates such unlawful Act(s) and also on their sponsors.

“All persons who are affected by Article 31 of our Constitution should apply for waivers as stipulated under sub. Section 3 of the said Article 31, is also clearly spelt out in the "Special provisions" of our guidelines.”

Speaking on the recent verdict of the Supreme Court concerning the APC leadership, a respected journalist, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju while speaking on Television Continental, said the APC was extremely lucky.

He stated that the apex court could have unanimously sacked the APC as the governing party in Ondo state.

Akpanudoedehe had earlier hinted that Alhaji Mai Bala Buni will continue as the chairman of APC caretaker committee despite pressure from some party members that the Yobe state governor should step down.

He made this known while addressing journalists at the APC national secretariat on Thursday, July 29.

His words:

“We stand with our national chairman, we will go ahead with the congresses as planned.”

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Buni is under pressure from some presidential aides to step down as APC chairman.

The special adviser to the president on political matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, and the senior special assistant to the president on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang are among those calling for Buni-committee disbandment.

Ojudu and Enang said the Supreme Court's judgement appeared to have swept the carpet of legality off the committee, rendering it illegal, null, void and of no legal capacity to undertake any action on behalf and in the name of the party.

