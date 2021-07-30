Just like several other old trends, animal print is back in vogue and some of our favourite celebrity fashionistas are rocking it effortlessly.

Although the trend never left, it appears a lot of people are big on these prints and one of them is Priscilla Ojo.

The brand influencer loves animal prints. Photo credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

A brand influencer and daughter of popular actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla is not one to shy away from trending looks and this time is no different.

Scattered across her social media page are photos of the fashionista rocking different animal prints ensembles.

Whether in a slip dress or a catsuit, Priscilla slays the look like she was born for it.

Check out seven photos of the young lady in animal print:

1. This gorgeous slip dress which she accessorized with a pair of flat sandals and a black mini bag

2. Rocking this mini dress which she accessorized with a white mini bag and some neck and wrist jewelries

3. In this two-piece snake print fit

4. In this see-through cheetah print crop top which she paired with denim shorts

5. In a sheer print dress

6. This catsuit is everything!

7. Priscilla slayed in this two-piece snake print ensemble

How to slay in modest but fashionable looks

Looking fashionable while maintaining a certain level of modesty is something not so many people achieve easily. Either one ends up looking drab in coverup clothing or they simply lose the fashionable touch.

It is no news that social media remains one of the easiest ways to get free fashion advice and inspiration. Every day, style bloggers and YouTubers continue to churn out good content for people in need of a guide.

One of such talented people is Hafymo, a lifestyle blogger and fashion enthusiast who is big on modest looks.

Source: Legit