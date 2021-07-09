Looking good is something everyone desires. While there are those who put in little or no effort into their looks, there are others who are very intentional and more often than not, find themselves recreating trendy styles.

Over the years, social media has witnessed several fashion mishaps where people pay for a particular look and wound up getting a subpar version.

A style blogger shared some tips to consider before recreating certain looks. Photo credit: @asoebi_styles

Source: Instagram

Case in point is the story of a lady who decided to copy brand influencer, Christiana Kayode aka Berbiedoll's look to Toyin Lawani's traditional wedding ceremony.

Recall the see-through corset mermaid look caused a buzz on social media as many people thought it was very revealing.

Well, this lady loved the look so much that she recreated it and the result, let's just say, it has got people talking.

Legit.ng recently had an interview with Nigerian style blogger, Dolapo - the face behind the style brand, Style by Dolaapo - in which she shared some factors to consider when recreating a look.

Read her tips below:

1. "Body type: before you recreate a look, or lift a style on the internet hoping that your designer or tailor will make the exact same type of style, consider your body type. Make sure you have the same body type and figure as the person wearing the original style you want to recreate. If you are not a perfect figure eight do not try to recreate a style that will only fit a person with that body type. A tip I will give is to make sure you copy styles from influencers who have your body type."

2. "Fabric, color, and accessories: father choosing the style, make sure you try to get the same fabric use or a very close texture, choose the exact same color and quality in other to get the desired result . You cannot use a cheap fabric or low quality fabric for an outfit with a good or hug quality fabric and expect to get the same style."

3. "Designer: I always recommend that when you see a style on the internet you want to recreate, the best you can do is to find out who the original designer of the style is and make sure the original designer makes the outfit."

4. "Style: this still boils down to the designer, the technique on how the outfit was made should be considered in case you cannot afford the original designer of that style. Your tailor should consider how the outfit was cut, measurement, details, finishing in other to get the desired result."

"5. Charisma : as a content creator I know a lot goes into getting a post worth picture and what bring out the beauty of an outfit before it is posted . One major factor is the person wearing it. The persons carriage , pose , skin color abs beauty often adds to the whole look . So before recreating that style make sure you have a similar charisma and carriage with the person weary from the outfit/ look you want to recreate ."

On impressive recreations

When the 2020 BBNaija reunion show was premiered, there was a lot of buzz surrounding the Lockdown stars and what they wore for the first episode of the much-anticipated show. One of those who stood out was Rebecca Nengi Hampson.

The gorgeous biracial reality star and brand influencer got heads turning when she turned up in a costume-fit dress by Xtra Bride Lagos.

The thin-strapped velvety dress with a winged bustline had beautiful embellishments vertically designed in the centre of the dress that complimented her lovely silhouette.

Well, it has been barely two weeks and it appears our very first replica has surfaced online.

