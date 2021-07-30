The couple with the Twitter name Dee and T Plus3 shared beautiful photos of their triplets

They are celebrating the babies clocking six months old

Many of their followers have headed to the comment section to share their views

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A couple is blessing the feeds of their followers with bedazzling frames of their triplets, and it's one of the amazing things on social media at the moment.

On their social media page, where Dee and T Plus3 have over 12,000 followers, the couple has splashed series of photos of the triplets along with messages detailing some daily routines.

In one of such posts, the couple celebrated their babies turning six months old and captioned the beautiful photos saying: ''6 MONTHS!''

Couple drops beautiful photos of triplets to celebrate babies turning 6 months old, many react. Image: Dee and T Plus3

Source: UGC

The adorable triplets appear in the stunning photos donning matching outfits, with ribbons tied to their heads.

Naturally, many of their fans have been mesmerised and have commented sweet remarks underneath the frames.

Sweet remarks

Replying to the post, Juna SparklesYellow said:

''Baby girl going to be the one not to play with okay!''

@aayewest indicated:

''Could see the one in the middle gonna about to be the rebellious one."

@Dikgale_Thuto commented also indicated:

''The first picture is a meme for sure!''

@uchehone said:

''The middle one has so much drama lmao. They are so beautiful."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

We use 100 diapers daily

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Malian woman who delivered a record-breaking nine babies on May 5, 2021, in Morocco divulged that the bundles of joy use 100 nappies in a day.

Halima Cisse, who delivered the nonuplets in a clinic in Casablanca, told Daily Mail that the babies consume six litres of milk daily.

According to the 26-year-old, who is now a mother of ten, she was shocked after giving birth to the nonuplets, four boys and five girls.

Source: Legit.ng