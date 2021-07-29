Nigerians on social media are currently buzzing with mixed reactions following the revelation of the wild cards in the house

In the recent diary sessions, both Maria and Pere were unveiled as the wildcards in the reality show

However, neither of the two housemates know who the other wild card is, causing a buzz on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Much to the surprise of several people, two housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye edition, Maria and Pere, have been identified as the wildcards.

Pere and Maria are the wildcards

On Thursday evening, July 29, Maria and Pere were called into the Diary Room by Big Brother where it was revealed that they are the Wild Cards.

However, it gets even more interesting as neither Pere nor Maria is aware that the other is the second wild card.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch a video of Pere's diary session below:

Shortly after Maria was identified as a wildcard, a post was put up on her page and the caption reads:

"WE GOT THIS Marians As we all know, our babe is currently playing a very good game in the house and all she needs right now is our continuous show of love and support.As long as the day lasts, we will keep pushing together. Come Sunday, our fly girl will be safe "

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Reactions

Several Nigerians who appear to have grown a likeness for the two housemates expressed their thoughts on the new development.

Check out some comments below:

lylaws:

"Pere is gonna stay till the last day "

a.n.t.h.y_17:

"I pray they dnt figure out "

adaeze_obe:

"Come to think of it, if they both guessed they are the wild cards that means others can guess rightly too."

stayupdated9ja:

"Maria has been playing a nice game thoMarians please put her in your prayers."

the.hephzibah_:

"She’s killing it and I don’t think they’ll suspect her! Let’s just pray with fingers crossed "

chun_theswae:

"The housemates are clueless, they will never figure her out."

tees_fabrics:

"I don't want her discovered at all. I want her in the game."

eyamaduna:

"He's very smart"

a.g.i.m_:

"Those ones wont find out"

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Why BBNaija show is criticized

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show has commenced its sixth season tagged ' Shine Ya Eyes' and as usual, it has created quite the content for many Nigerians and Africans across the continent.

However, with the hype follows the criticism - every single year a new season premieres. While it remains the most talked about and the most viewed show in Nigeria, not everyone is a fan of BBNaija show.

Legit.ng recently carried out a poll to find out why the show often attracts criticisms and the responses appeared to have one thing in common - the belief that the show adds little value to society.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit