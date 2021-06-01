Allegra Mostyn-Owen's biography: who is Boris Johnson’s first wife?

Allegra Mostyn-Owen is a British/Scottish art teacher and journalist. She is the daughter of renowned art historian and multimillionaire landowner William Mostyn-Owen. Allegra is best known as Boris Johnson’s first wife. Her ex-husband is a British politician and former journalist.

Allegra met her first husband, Boris Johnson, at Oxford University. The two got married in 1987 but would ultimately divorce in 1993. Here is everything you need to know about Boris Johnson's ex-wife, including details about her childhood, marriage, and what she is up to now.

Profile summary

Full name: Allegra Dilshad Farha Raji Sheikha Jaan Khan Kali Gori

Allegra Dilshad Farha Raji Sheikha Jaan Khan Kali Gori Year of birth: 1964

1964 Age: 57 years old (as of 2021)

57 years old (as of 2021) Birthplace: Comrie, Perthshire, Scotland

Comrie, Perthshire, Scotland Nationality: British/Scottish

British/Scottish Profession: Art teacher, journalist

Art teacher, journalist Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Father: William Mostyn-Owen

William Mostyn-Owen Mother: Gaia Servadio

Gaia Servadio Marital status: Married

Married Height in feet: 5 ft 4 in

5 ft 4 in Height in metres: 1.63m

1.63m Weight in lbs: 143 lbs

143 lbs Weight in kgs: 65 kgs

65 kgs Body measurements: 38-32-40 in

38-32-40 in Shoe size: 6 (UK)

6 (UK) Eye color: Blue

Blue Hair color: Blonde

Allegra Mostyn-Owen's biography

Boris Johnson's first wife was born in 1964 in Comrie, Perthshire, Scotland, to art historian William Mostyn-Owen and his first wife, Gaia Servadio. Although there is not much information about her birth date, as of 2021, Allegra Mostyn-Owen's age is 57 years.

She is the second born in her family. She has an elder and a younger brother. Her brothers' names are Owen and Orlando.

She has a mixed ethnic background. She is British but has Welsh-Scottish ancestry on her dad's side. She has an Italian-Catholic and Sephardic background on her mother's side.

She comes from a well-off family. Her father, William Mostyn-Owen, was a British art historian and multimillionaire landowner. He worked for some years with the art expert Bernard Berenson and was his bibliographer.

As for her mother, Gaia Servadio, she is an Italian author known for her works such as Tuscany and Umbria - Poetry of Place, Renaissance Woman, Motya: Unearthing a Lost Civilization and Rossini.

Education and career

There is not much information available about Allegra Owen's early life. However, she attended Trinity College, a constituent college of the University of Oxford in England, where she pursued her undergraduate Bachelor's degree. In addition to this, she has a master's degree in EU Law from Universite Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium.

After graduating from Trinity College, Allegra Mostyn Owen started working as an editor for the Evening Standard. She has recently stated that she doesn't have a regular job. However, she teaches every week in a mosque in Forest Gate, east London, where she teaches an English language class and teaches women design.

In addition to this, she has taught ceramics to children of all ages.

She had this to say about her work as a teacher:

I've been giving art classes for women and then for children since January 2005. It all started with a fantastic job opportunity for "visionaries" from the Quaker Rowntree Foundation. The application required a five-year plan and by the time I was rejected as a visionary, I had already embarked on teaching a women's design and English language class at Minhaj-ul-Quran. Prospects looked interesting so I just carried on.

In addition to this, Boris Johnson's ex-wife, Mostyn-Owen, is an artist who makes ceramic sculpture. Some of her works have been exhibited at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Allegra and Boris Johnson's divorce

The couple first met in 1984 when Allegra was in her first year at Trinity College. Their relationship gradually grew with time, and the couple tied the knot on September 5, 1987. They got married in Shropshire.

After their wedding, they started working as journalists. Boris got a job at the Telegraph and was made a European correspondent. He was stationed in Brussels in Belgium. The couple's relationship at the time was facing uncertainty. To save their relationship, Allegra Owen moved to Brussels in 1990.

However, at this point, it was too late to salvage their love life as Boris had already started a relationship with his childhood friend Marina Wheeler. As a result, Allegra agreed to divorce her husband to allow him to marry Marina Wheeler

For those wondering who Boris Johnson's wives are, his second wife Mariana is a British lawyer and author, and the two divorced in 2020. He is currently married to Carrie Symonds, a British political activist.

Abdul Majid and Allegra Mostyn-Owen

In 2009, Allegra stunned her family at Christmas with news of her second marriage to Abdul Majid, who is 22 years her juniour. Abdul Majid and Allegra Owen met at a wedding in Lahore, Pakistan.

Although Allegra is not a Muslim, the couple wed in secret at a register office and later held a ceremony at a mosque.

Allegra Mostyn-Owen's children

She does not have children. However, she has publicly admitted that she would be content with being a co-wife if her husband would want to take another wife in order to have children.

Although she is best known as Boris Johnson's first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen has made a name for herself thanks to her work as a journalist, teacher and artist.

