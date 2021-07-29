President Muhammadu Buhari said the federal government and people realize that education was the starting point for success

Buhari noted that he said his administration is committed to raising the budget for education by 50% in the next two years

According to him, Nigerian parents are making sacrifices to ensure that their children and wards get educated

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

London, United Kingdom - President Muhammadu Buhari has said that nobody can succeed outside their educational qualification, saying that Nigerians are aware of the priority of education.

TheCable reports that Buhari made this known on Thursday, July 29, during a panel session at the global education summit, in London, United Kingdom.

President Buhari says nobody can succeed outside educational qualification. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Source: Depositphotos

Legit.ng gathered that the president said his administration is committed to raising the budget for education by 50% in the next two years, adding that Nigeria would attain a 100% budgetary increase by 2025.

Vanguard also reports that Buhari added that no Nigerian parent jokes with education, as they are aware that if their children missed the opportunity of being educated, they have missed a lot.

Buhari noted that the population of the country is a challenge for any administration; but despite this, the government and people have realised that education is the starting point for success.

He said:

“You can’t succeed outside your educational qualification. Anybody who missed education has missed everything. Nigerians are acutely aware of the priority of education, and parents are making sacrifices to ensure that their children and wards get educated.”

On the panel with Buhari were Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi.

The presidents spoke on the peculiarities of the education sector in their countries, and how budgetary provisions would be increased to ameliorate the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Presidency reveals when VP Osinbajo will take over as acting president

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the presidency explained the circumstances under which Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would act as president following President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical trip to the UK.

It was reported that Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said that the constitution empowers Osinbajo to act as president if Buhari is not back to the country within 21 days.

He made the statement when defending the president’s decision to seek medical treatment in the United Kingdom. The aide also dismissed the suggestion that Buhari’s trip abroad has created a power vacuum.

Source: Legit