The presidency has disagreed with Nigerians who claim Buhari’s medical trip abroad has created a power vacuum in the country

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed the role Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will play while Buhari is away in the UK

The president is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Johnson during his trip and would return to the country by the second week of August

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has explained the circumstances under which Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would act as president following President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical trip to the UK.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, told Channels TV in an interview that the constitution empowers Yemi Osinbajo to act as president if Buhari is not back to the country within 21 days.

He made the statement when defending the president’s decision to seek medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

The aide also dismissed the suggestion that Buhari’s trip abroad has created a power vacuum.

He said the Osinbajo will attend to critical issues during Buhari’s absence.

Adesina said:

“The nation is running, there is a vice president who will attend to critical issues. There is no vacuum and a constitutional amendment has sorted that out.''

