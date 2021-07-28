President Muhammadu Buhari has maintained a team of medical practitioners who have been attending to him for about 40 years in the UK

This revelation was made on Tuesday, July 27, by one of President Buhari's media aides, Femi Adesina

Adesina also explained that in the president's temporary absence, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo can govern the affairs of Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Femi Adesina, a presidential media aide, has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari chooses to travel to the United Kingdom for his medical checkup.

Speaking with Channels TV on Tuesday, July 27, Adesina said the president has been receiving medical treatment from the same team of doctors for about 40 years.

Adesina said the UK doctors have Buhari's medical history (Photo: Femi Adesina)

Source: Facebook

The president's spokesman noted that this is why his principal will always resort to the foreign doctors since they have his medical history, Sahara Reporters also reported.

His argument:

“President Buhari has been with the same doctors and medical team for upward of 40 years.

“It is advisable that he continues with that who knows his medical history and that is why he comes to London to see them. He has used the same medical team for over 40 years. Once you can afford it, then stay with the team that has your history.”

ho governs in Buhari's absence?

Asked if there is a transfer of power in the absence of Buhari, Adesina made it clear that there can never be a vacuum in the presidency, adding that the constitution allows the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, to act on the president's behalf.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He noted:

“The nation is running, there is a vice president who will attend to critical issues. There is no vacuum and a constitutional amendment has sorted that out.

Buhari arrives UK for summit, holds crucial talks with British prime minister

Meanwhile, ahead of the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025, Buhari on Monday night, July 26, arrived in London.

The president’s aircraft landed at the Stansted International Airport, London at about 11:20 p.m.

Adesina also confirmed Buhari's arrival in a statement issued via Facebook.

He shared photos of the Nigerian leader being welcomed by Nigeria's high commissioner to London Amb. Sarafa Ishola, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Sussex Mrs. Jennifer Tolhurst and David Pearey.

Source: Legit