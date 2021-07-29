A review of the allegations levelled against Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, by the FBI has been ordered

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, issued the directive on Thursday, July 29

Kyari, who is the head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), was alleged to have received a bribe from embattled Nigerian socialite Hushpuppi

Amid allegations of bribe against Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an internal review of the information.

The police spokesman, CP Frank Mba, made the disclosure in a statement shared on the official Facebook page of the force on Thursday, July 29.

Nigeria's police boss, Usman Alkali Baba, ordered an internal review of the allegations against one of its personel. Photo credit: Abba Kyari, @ngpolice

The statement indicates that further developments on this case will be communicated to the public.

Mba also reaffirmed the commitment of the police to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI.

DCP Abba Kyari Speaks on Hushpuppi Bribe Allegation

This development is coming hours after Kyari denied receiving money from Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, the embattled Nigerian socialite facing fraud charges in the United States.

US court documents had indicated that Hushpuppi alleged that he bribed Abba Kyari to arrest a co-fraudster named Vincent.

The socialite said he bribed Kyari to arrest and jail one of his rivals in Nigeria after a dispute over a $1.1 million scam on Qatari businesspeople.

