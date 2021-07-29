A United States (US) court has called for the arrest of Abba Kyari, the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Otis Wright of the United States District Court for the Central District of California stated that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) should find Kyari and bring him to the United States over Abba Kyari’s role in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetrated by Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi.

The United States Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California has said that Deputy Commissioner of Police in Nigeria, Abba Kyari, allegedly sent account details for Hushpuppi, to deposit money for the arrest and jailing of Huspuppi’s associate, Chibuzo Vincent.

According to the US Attorney’s Office in its Wednesday release, “A federal grand jury indictment unsealed this week alleges an elaborate scheme to steal more than $1.1 million from a businessperson attempting to finance the construction of a school for children in Qatar – and the subsequent laundering of illicit proceeds through bank accounts around the world.”

Chibuzo Vincent was named in the release as one of those who conspired to defraud a Qatari businessperson of more than $1.1 million.

It was stated in the release that: according to the indictment, Abbas allegedly conspired with Abdulrahman Imraan Juma, a.k.a. ‘Abdul,’ 28, of Kenya, and Kelly Chibuzo Vincent, 40, of Nigeria, to defraud the Qatari businessperson by claiming to be consultants and bankers who could facilitate a loan to finance construction of the planned school. Juma allegedly posed as a facilitator and consultant for the illusory bank loans, while Abbas played the role of ‘Malik,’ a Wells Fargo banker in New York, according to court documents. Vincent, in turn, allegedly provided support for the false narratives fed to the victim by, among other things, creating bogus documents and arranging for the creation of a fake bank website and phone banking line.

Yusuf Adekinka Anifowoshe, a.k.a. “AJ,” 26, of Brooklyn, New York, allegedly played a role in the fraud, assisting Abbas with a call to the victim posing as “Malik.” Special agents with the FBI arrested Anifowoshe in New York on July 22.

