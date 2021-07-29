The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show has commenced its sixth season tagged ' Shine Ya Eyes' and as usual, it has created quite the content for many Nigerians and Africans across the continent.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Several Nigerians have shared their views about the shoe. Photo credit: Big Brother Naija

Source: UGC

However, with the hype follows the criticism - every single year a new season premieres. While it remains the most talked about and the most viewed show in Nigeria, not everyone is a fan of BBNaija show.

Legit.ng recently carried out a poll to find out why the show often attracts criticisms and the responses appeared to have one thing in common - the belief that the show adds little value to society.

While there are those who opined that BBNaija show promotes immorality, others stated that there was nothing positive and educative to learn from the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Responses from readers

Check out some comments below:

WF Burton Adetoye:

"Something that is not educative is not adding any value to the situation of the country."

Chinoya Alex:

"Bcoz that was where the foundation of corruption and ungodly lifestyle began."

Horlanrewaju Ajhose:

"Bcos it offers nothing nd doesn't add value to the situation of Our country."

Chris Edem:

"Because our children are not learning anything positive from it in stead of that it corrupt their minds with the spirit of immorality."

Caleb Ukoyen:

"Those that criticize are the 'them say' people. I was part of them before but last year I had time to watch this show, then I knew it's not easy to be in the big brother's house not just to come to eat and gist there are also task ahead. So those criticizing should watch the show from A-Z their mindset will change it is an exciting show I will repeat it again."

Comr Iyaji Musa Seidu:

"It cost more harm to the generation that is not willing to learn what they will teach their own children."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Iameddy Essien:

"Cos it doesn't add values to the society."

Youngsam Emeka:

"They have no moral lesson to give to youths."

Israel Nat:

"It's absolutely useless, how can I stay awake all through the night and be watching someone that is busy sleeping."

Zainab Shukrah Yakasai:

"Because it doesn't have any value, no any lesson to learn...rather it mislead our youths."

Chinemenma Blessing:

"It mocks d educational system where by d best graduating student is gettin a mug and winner of d show dat has no moral lesson is getting millions."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

BBNaija Housemate Sammie burst into tears

A recent scene of Shine Ya Eyes housemates Angel, Jackie B, and Sammie have got Nigerians talking on social media.

Sammie and Angel were spotted on the bed discussing when the young man suddenly burst into tears.

Sammie then covered his face with his duvet as he shed tears. Angel was heard pacifying him with encouraging words.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit