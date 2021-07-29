In a bid to consolidate on the prevailing peace in Akwa Ibom, a group has been set up in the south-south state

The group which would be known as Peace Maintenance Movement (PMM) is an initiative of Barr Emmanuel Enoidem

Eniodem who is the current national legal adviser of the PDP, said the slogan of the new group would be “That Same God.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Uyo - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state on Wednesday, July 28 officially inaugurated the Peace Maintenance Movement (PMM).

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by the media unit of the party, the initiative is a grassroots mobilisation movement geared towards preparing the state for a future that will guarantee peace, prosperity, and sustenance.

The new peace movement acknowledged the development under Governor Udom Emmanuel. Photo credit: Udom Emmanuel

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“That Same God.”

Legit.ng gathered that the group is also aimed at consolidating on the gains made by the current administration in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the director-general of PMM and national legal adviser of the PDP, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem said the group which will have as her official slogan, “That Same God.”

The inauguration which also marked the commencement of the various components witnessed the inauguration of Ikono and Ini local government areas chapters of PMM.

Barr Enoidem while inaugurating the Ikono chapter of PMM at the council secretariat, Ibiaku Ntok Okpo, said the formation of the group became necessary given the need to consolidate on the achievements recorded by the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration in the state.

He thanked the people of Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency for their steadfastness with the PDP and sued for their continuous support going forward, assuring of better times ahead.

The PDP national legal adviser also inaugurated the Ini Chapter of PMM at the council secretariat, Odoro Ikpe.

Giving their acceptance speeches, the PMM coordinators thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel and Barr. Enoidem for the confidence reposed in them, pledging their loyalty and commitment towards the actualization of the core mandate and objective of movement in their domains.

The IDF declares support for Governor Emmanuel

Meanwhile, the Ibom Democratic Forum, IDF, has alleged that there is a secret plot to launch well-coordinated attacks on the person of Governor Emmanuel and the Akwa Ibom state government.

According to the group, the attack is being hatched by some inside members of the Emmanuel-led administration and a few politicians eyeing elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

IDF's president, Chief Solomon Andem, and secretary, Adede Ifiok Asikpo, Esq made the allegations during a press briefing recently.

Recall that Governor Emmanuel recently urged members of the PDP caucus in Akwa Ibom state to be united, dedicated, and committed to the ideals of the party.

The governor also encouraged the party members to work hard towards meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate.

He made the comment on Monday, June 28 while presiding over a meeting of the caucus at the Government House, Uyo, in his capacity as the party leader in the state.

Source: Legit