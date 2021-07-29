A young Nigerian man, Christian Ikechukwu Agu, has celebrated God and his parents after he graduated from the university

The man revealed that he was able to create a company that empowered many students financially

Messages of congratulations flowed in from Nigerians who were wowed by the numerous things he succeeded at in school

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young Nigerian man, Christian Ikechukwu Agu, has taken to LinkedIn to announce that he has finally bagged a degree from the university after going through a lot.

He said he made it out of school after spending six years and passing 79 exams as an electrical engineering student.

The man was very happy about his accomplishments. Photo source: LinkedIn/Christian Ikechuckwu Agu

Source: UGC

He did 158 assignments

Ikechuckwu revealed that during the course of his study, he submitted over 158 assignments and quizzes.

While in school, the young man founded an event company that employed over 15 students among other endeavours.

The graduate stated that he is very much grateful to God for making his dream come true. Sharing photos on the platform, the man wrote on a placard:

“Mom, dad I finally made it. Thank you and God bless you for always caring.”

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Constance Anuonyemere said:

"Congratulations Christian."

Ifeyinwa Ugo-Amadi said:

"Congrats Chris."

Esther Ukeka said:

"Congratulations Chris."

Nkemdilim Martha Ugwuanyi said:

"Congrats Chris."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

A Nigerian lady excelled

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady from Imo state, Esther Chukwuemeka, who finished secondary school at the age of 13 has been called to bar at 20.

Years ago, she was denied admission into Abia State University because of her young age. So much interested in his daughter’s education, Esther’s father sent her to India to school.

She finished her law degree in the foreign country and came to Nigerian Law School where she finished with good grades.

Source: Legit