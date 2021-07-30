Every parent will tell you that one of the heaviest burdens with children lies in education

For Divinar Joseph who is a mom of quadruplets, that figure is multiplied by four on every charge

She recently spent KSh 44,550 (N168,432.40) on uniforms alone, an amount that is already too steep before she adds school fees and transport

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Divinar Joseph, a mom of arguably the most famous quadruplets in Kenya recently spent a whopping KSh 44,550 (N168,432.40) on buying school uniforms for the little girls.

That is one pair for each of them, which means that she will soon need to part with the same figure if she has to give them a second pair.

For Divinar Joseph, every purchase happens in multiples as she has five daughters, four of them quadruplets. Photos: Divinar Joseph.

Source: UGC

From homeschooling to class

Speaking to Legit.ng's Hillary Lisimba, Divinar disclosed that, initially, she had chosen to homeschool the children as it was cheaper when you consider fees and transport for all of them.

The decision to take them to school was informed by a recent revelation by a fellow parent that homeschool is not advisable if the student is in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

"Homeschooling CBC is not possible due to the new government directive of every student getting NEMMIS numbers, otherwise we wouldn't be complying with the ministry of education," she said.

After visiting the two schools within her locality which were highly recommended, she finally settled on one.

The one she decided to enrol her children in charges KSh 50,000 (N189,249.88) for her elder daughter while the quadruplets are KSh 34,000 (N128,689.92) each.

"I was given a good deal though. The school gave me a full scholarship for two of my children up to high school," said an elated Divinar.

The mother of five added that she would like to encourage those who are feeling overwhelmed with school expenses.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Malian Nonuplets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier shared another story of Halima Cisse, a Malian woman who delivered a record-breaking nine babies. According to her, the babies are only three months old but use 100 nappies and six litres of milk daily.

The 26-year-old and her husband Kader Arby are lucky that the KSh 150 million (N378,922,650.60) hospital bill will be paid by the Malian government.

The two stories above show the financial and emotional fatigue that comes with having multiple babies.

Source: Legit Nigeria