Nigerian lady, Yekemi Otaru, has been named by the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) as its chancellor-elect

Otaru, an inspirational and renowned Nigerian entrepreneur, will assume office as the new UWS chancellor in September 2021

Yekemi, proudly holding four degrees, has been described as a tireless passionate supporter of women in business

The University of the West of Scotland (UWS) has announced Yekemi Otaru, a 42-year-old Nigerian woman living in Aberdeen in Scotland, as its chancellor-elect.

Otaru's appointment was announced on Tuesday, July 27, in a statement by the university on its official website.

Yekemi Otaru has been appointed the chancellor of the University of West Scotland (UWS). Credit: UWS

The inspirational and renowned Nigerian entrepreneur and gender equality advocate will formally take the leadership baton on September 1, from Dame Elish Angiolini.

"Yekemi Otaru, a tireless passionate supporter of women in business and an active mentor of business owners in the world’s poorest countries, will formally take up the role of Chancellor at the University of the West of Scotland on 1 September 2021, succeeding Dame Elish Angiolini," part of the statement by UWS read.

A woman of many dazzling feathers

Apart from his enviable academic record, the 42-year-old Otaru has been described as an "inspirational entrepreneur renowned for her passionate commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion."

Yekemi, who holds four degrees, is a tireless passionate supporter of women in business and an active mentor of business owners in the world’s poorest countries.

She is a co-founder and executive director at Doqaru Limited, a prominent Aberdeen-based sales and marketing consultancy.

Honoured to be appointed chancellor

Reacting to her appointment as the chancellor, Otaru said it will be an honour to draw from the knowledge of her predecessor.

"I am honoured to have been appointed Chancellor-elect of University of the West of Scotland, following in the footsteps of a remarkable individual in Dame Elish Angiolini."

