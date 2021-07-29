The Imo state police command said it has recorded some progress in an operation against members of the Indigenous People of Biafra

The Imo state commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, disclosed how the command’s tactical team apprehended a native doctor who prepared charms for members of the group

The command stated that it has launched a manhunt for other members of the group who are currently on the run

Owerri, Imo state - The Imo state police command has reportedly uncovered a shrine patronised by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the state.

According to The Nation, the state commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, said the native doctor preparing charms for the members of the group at the shrine was arrested.

The police commissioner commended the gallantry displayed by the officers. Photo: Nasu Bori

Source: Getty Images

The police stated that the suspect, Benneth Okoli, 49, was arrested in his shrine at Akuma in Oru East local government (LGA) area of Imo state.

The police commissioner disclosed that the native doctor’s arrest was made possible following a diligent forensic and technical intelligence gathering by the command’s tactical team.

He said the team led by Assistant commissioner Benjamin Osuji traced the location of the native doctor’s shrine where the bandits were fortified for each attack.

The police boss disclosed that the police team discovered one locally made Improvised Explosive Devices and various charms in the shrine.

He said the suspect has made useful statements that are assisting the police to arrest the remnants of his gangs currently on the run.

Another shrine located in Imo

This latest arrest comes weeks after the police raided another IPOB shrine in Mbaitoli local government area, along Onitsha road in Oru West LGA of Imo state.

According to The Guardian, a 40-year-old man, native doctor, Uzoamaka Ugoanyanwu, was arrested during that raid.

DPO shot dead by suspected IPOB militants

Meanwhile, gunmen suspected to be IPOB militants have killed a police officer, CSP Fatmann Dooiyor, in Imo state.

Daily Trust reported that Dooiyor, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Omuma, Governor Hope Uzodinma’s hometown in Oru East local government area of Imo state, was among the operatives who tried to repel the attack.

Legit.ng gathers that the gunmen struck on Monday, July 26, the same day the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was arraigned at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

