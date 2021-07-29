John Obi Mikel seems to be settling in well at his new club as some children took pictures with him after training

The former Nigerian captain recently joined the Middle East country after parting ways with Stoke City

Mikel signed a one-year extension with the English Championship side but parted ways with them even before the season started

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel posed with a few kids after his first training at his new club Kuwait SC earlier week.

The 35-year-old joined The Brigadiers on a one-year deal this summer after terminating his contract with English Championship outfit Stoke City.

Although no one knows whose kids they were but they seemed excited with the opportunity to be in the same picture with the Nigeria international.

Super Eagles John Obi Mikel in action for former club Stoke City against Bournemouth in May. Photo by Kieran Cleeves/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

The youngest of the four boys even showed a piece sign with his two fingers while having a blown smile on his face.

Meanwhile, Mikel is expected to earn a staggering N1.6 billion during his 12 months reign with the Kuwaiti Premier League club.

The team will also be counting on the midfielder's wealth of experience as they pursue the title this coming season.

How much Mikel Obi will earn in Kuwait

