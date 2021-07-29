It's not a common occurrence in Nigeria to see active politicians pursue academic interests while in office

A member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Kolade Victor Akinjo, has proven that it can be achieved

Akinjo was one of the 880 lawyers called to bar on Wednesday, July 28 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Honourable Kolade Victor Akinjo, the lawmaker representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency of Ondo state, is officially a lawyer.

The Peoples Democratic Party member was called to bar on Wednesday, July 28 alongside 879 others in a ceremony at the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The PDP federal lawmaker was one of the lawyers called to bar on Wednesday, July 28. Photo credit: Nigerian Law Report

From lawmaking to lawyering

Celebrating his achievement, the lawmaker posted his photo wearing his long black robe and wig on his official Facebook page.

He wrote:

“It is not easy to begin but mostly difficult to finish, so I praise God for having fought to get to the end.

“Officially, Kolade Victor Akinjo, Esq.”

It has been congratulations galore as many of his constituents and followers commended the lawmaker for pursuing his academic interests outside politics.

Ofoesuwa Adebayor wrote:

“A rare gem...you have already proved your competencies, diligence, egalitarianism in every aspect. Sir, more wins to ur elbow...keep shining.”

Ogungbure Toluwalase Joshua wrote

“Congratulations our rare ever-performing member of the House of Representatives.

“I warmly felicitate with you and cause you to be a good lawyer as to be fair and just and to avoid greater damages in our complicated situation. To stand for justice, peace, equity, and fundamental human rights.

“I believe it is not too late to reinvent. Congratulations sir.”

Asiwaju Olufemi D Adebayo wrote:

“Congratulations to the voice of the voiceless, now you can fight the legal battle for the oppressed.”

Call to Bar ceremony 2021

The Nation newspaper reports that 880 law graduates were admitted to Bar on Wednesday, July 28 in Abuja.

The Call to Bar ceremony was held for the 880 who were successful in the December 2020 Bar final examinations of the Nigerian Law School.

1,561 students sat for the December 2020 Bar final examinations, out of which 880 came out successful.

