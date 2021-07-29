Yaron Varsano’s biography: what is known about Gal Gadot’s husband?

If you have watched the Wonder Woman films, then you are familiar with Gal Gadot, who plays the main character. Her husband, Yaron Varsano, an Israeli real estate entrepreneur, actor, film producer, and businessman, may be unfamiliar to many. Yaron and Gal have been married for over a decade and have three children together. So, who is Gal Gadot's husband?

So, who is Gal Gadot married to? Take a look at Gal Gadot's husband's bio to learn more about him and their relationship since they first met.

Yaron Varsano's biography

The producer was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on June 28, 1975, to Daniel and Irit Varsano. He has a brother called Guy Varsano, who is also a real estate developer.

What religion is Yaron Varsano?

Yaron's religion is Jewish.

What nationality is Yaron Varsano?

He holds Israeli nationality.

Where did Yaron go to school?

Yaron graduated in 2000 from the New York Institute of Technology. He also attended the International School of Amsterdam.

What does Yaron Varsano do?

Yaron is a business mogul and real estate developer. Varsano recently ventured into the entertainment scene as a producer and an actor. He played Carousel Father in in 2020.

Yaron Varsano's wife, Gal, is an actress known for starring in Criminal, Fast & Furious, Justice League, and Wonder Woman.

Yaron has five production credits, according to his IMDb. They include:

Heart of Stone (TBA) - Producer

(TBA) - Producer Cleopatra (TBA) - Producer

(TBA) - Producer Untitled Hedy Lamarr Project (TV Mini-Series) (TBA) - Executive producer

(TV Mini-Series) (TBA) - Executive producer Irena Sendler (2023) - Producer

(2023) - Producer National Geographic Presents: Impact with Gal Gadot (TV Series documentary) (2021 - Executive producer.

Marriage

Yaron Varsano is married to the talented actress Gal Gadot.

So how did Gal and Yaron meet? The couple has been together since 2006. During an interview with Glamour magazine, Gal reported that they met at a party in Israel through mutual friends. Two years into the relationship, Yaron proposed.

They got married in September 2008 and have been happily married ever since, with a relationship built on mutual respect and equality.

Yaron describes his wife as a fantastic companion from whom he learns a lot on a daily basis. She empowers him and assists him in becoming a better version of himself.

How many children do Gal Gadot and her husband Yaron have?

The couple has three children together. They welcomed their first child, Alma Varsano, in November 2011, three years after their wedding. Their second-born, Maya, was born in March 2017.

Gal Gadot and her husband have another daughter called Daniella.

What are Yaron Varsano's height and weight?

Yaron's height is 6 feet (185), and he weighs 174 lbs (79 kgs). His eyes and hair are grey.

How much is Yaron Varsano worth?

Yaron Varsano's exact net worth is not known; however, that of his wife is $30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The couple are known to be living lavishly. Varsano once owned a hotel in Tel Aviv. He sold it in 2015 to a Russian billionaire for $26 million.

Together with his wife, they paid $5 million for a beachfront condo in Malibu in December 2020. They also own a home in Israel and a residence in the Hollywood Hills that apparently cost $5.6 million. With all this, Yaron Varsano's net worth may be estimated to be millions of dollars.

Yaron Varsano is a loving husband and father. Together with his wife, Gal, they have balanced their respective careers and created time for their family.

