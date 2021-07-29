Another crisis is brewing among top members of Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)

A ruling by the Supreme Court has declared that the current leadership of the APC headed by Mai Bala Buni is illegal

The court made the declaration while delivering its verdict on the Ondo state governorship election

FCT, Abuja - The judgment of the Supreme Court on the Ondo state governorship election has declared that the chairmanship of Mai Bala Buni in the All Progressives Congress (APC) is illegal.

Buni, the governor of Yobe state, has been presiding over the affairs of the ruling party since last year.

These are worrying times for Governor Buni as his leadership of the APC hangs in the balance.

Source: Facebook

Will the APC nationwide congresses still hold?

The Punch newspaper reports that the declaration of the apex court is now threatening the APC local and state congresses starting on Saturday, July 31.

According to the report, many members of the ruling party have also started calling for the resignation of Buni and the caretaker committee of the APC.

Resolving APC crisis

Before now, many APC members had insisted that one of the ways to end the conflicts in the party is for the Buni-led committee to give way for a validly elected National Working Committee of the APC.

One of those who have been vocal about this stance is Senator Kabiru Marafa from Zamfara state.

Meanwhile, in a memo to the party leadership seen by Legit.ng, the minister of state for labour and productivity noted that the implication of the Supreme Court judgement is that the party must halt all preparations for the congresses nationwide.

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, noted that if Buni had been joined in the suit, APC would have lost Ondo state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng had earlier reported that leaders and members of the APC have been advised to take responsibility in governance.

The advice was given by the director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Mohammed Lukman.

The APC chieftain, however, stated that, unlike the PDP, the APC is not in denial concerning Nigeria's challenges.

On its part, the PDP recently reiterated its earlier claim that the APC is behind the insecurity in the country.

The main opposition party also claimed that the ruling APC is using insecurity as a tool to intimidate PDP governors.

The party was reacting to a recent statement made by the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, who just defected to the APC.

