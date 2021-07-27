BBNaija housemate Whitemoney recently revealed to his fellow contestants that he did all manner of menial jobs to survive

The businessman stated that he rode okada, fixed telecom masts, did photography and barbed people's hair to make ends meet

A piece of evidence recently surfaced online and lovers of the BBNaija reality show couldn't help but notice it

A few minutes after Ebuka unveiled the 11th housemate as Whitemoney, the Igbo man started trending online as many fell in love with his personality.

One of the pieces of evidence that the young man is a proper hustler recently surfaced on social media.

Whitemoney, the barber

An Instagram blog called YNaija shared a throwback photo in a barbing salon with veteran actor Fred Amata. The actor had a small smile on his face as Whitemoney worked on his hair.

The throwback photo is a piece of evidence to the BBNaija housemate's recent revelation to the other contestants that he used to be a barber.

According to him, he was a barber by day and an okada man in the evening. Whitemoney noted that he did a lot of menial jobs to survive.

Reactions

As expected, Nigerians easily recognised the Igbo man as the barber in the photo.

Arin's little slum book

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a conversation with Yerins, Arin revealed that she had been a big fan of the BBNaija and it was amazing how she ended up on it.

According to the housemate, she was 13 when the first season of the BBNaija show premiered and it had the show's host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as a contestant on it.

Arin disclosed that she tore off pages that had the housemates from a magazine and attached them to her slum book, thereby documenting it. True to her words, a video of the slum book surfaced on social media confirming her claims.

