Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has charged his newly appointed special advisers on how to contribute their quota to governance

The governor advised the political appointees to work towards surmounting developmental challenges in Delta state

Governor Okowa specifically urged the appointees to come with strategies to fight and end poverty in the state

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, July 27 charged political appointees in his administration to contribute to efforts aimed at surmounting socio-economic and developmental challenges confronting the state.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Delta state government noted that Okowa gave the charge while swearing-in eight new special advisers at the Government House, Asaba.

Governor Okowa wants his appointees to contribute toward surmounting developmental challenges in Delta state. Photo credit: Ifeanyi Okowa

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Governor Okowa read the riot act for the new appointees

Governor Okowa remarked that appointments made by him so far were not to fulfill constitutional requirements, but a deliberate effort at bringing into governance, men and women of impeccable character and vast knowledge on how to tackle unemployment, poverty, anti-social vices, suspicion, and distrust.

He stated that his administration believed that the stability, peaceful co-existence, and prosperity of the state depended on the ability to run an all-inclusive government peopled by men and women that could oil the wheel of Stronger Delta's vision.

The governor added that the state was driven by a strong, diversified, resilient economy, transparency, effective public communication, community engagement, and excellent service delivery.

According to him, the cardinal goal of anyone in a position of trust is to render quality services to the people, which is the only way to merit any appointment.

While remarking that the future of Nigeria was at risk due to the disconnect between government and youths, he urged appointees to go to their communities to sensitise youths on the need to embrace core values to guarantee a bright future.

The governor, however, stated that no fewer than 100,000 youths in the state had been trained and empowered to become successful entrepreneurs in various fields, stressing that the state government's efforts had started yielding positive results.

Female appointees already accommodated by the governor

Recall that Governor Okowa, on Thursday, July 1 reiterated his commitment to encouraging increased visibility in politics as he swore in five women among 18 new commissioners in the state.

Okowa made this known at the ceremony at the Events Centre, Asaba, and stated that his resolve on the issue was a deliberate attempt towards enhancing women's participation in the decision-making process of governance in the state.

The governor also disclosed that the commissioners were appointed on merit, and charged them to guard against complacency.

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa on Thursday, June 3 advocated for the devolution of powers to states and local governments to stop overburdening the federal government with many responsibilities.

According to him, the federal government is overburdened with many responsibilities in the exclusive list, making it encumbered and inefficient.

He further stated that states and local governments were closer to the people and required more funds to execute life-changing projects that would be beneficial to citizens.

Source: Legit