Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to sublty call out some of her female colleagues who are interested in her husband

Her statement was a reply to Uriel who had complained over the fact that that women bombarded her ex's DM

Blessing also disclosed that her colleagues who are in her man's DM have no idea she has seen all their messages

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing recently revealed on social media that some of her colleagues have been moving to her politician husband.

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Uriel had shared a post where she lamented over the fact that women, even her friends flooded her ex's DM simply because she put up a photo of him.

Nkechi Blessing likes to show her her politician husband Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

In a reply to her, the actress disclosed that her husband's DM is filled with messages from her female colleagues who have no idea that she has seen it all.

She continued by saying that she simply allows them to wallow in their foolishness.

"My own husband's DM is filled with even my so called colleagues. They have no idea i have seen all. I just allow them wallow in their foolishness.Women? Tufiakwa!"

Nkechi Blessing says her colleagues are after her hubby Photo credit: @nkechiblessing/@urielmusicstar

Nigerians react

Read some of the reactions to Nkechi's reply on social media below:

Bennys_kitchen:

"Is Nkechi married or she just want to be involved in all issues?"

Estherwhytebassey:

"That’s how some women are oh. Desperate and jealous, ready to steal and destroy another person’s happiness."

Stanleywonda2:

"Must they bring everything online?"

Zaimakprints:

"Women supporting women. Lool."

Nkechi Blessing slams colleagues trying to make her cry

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, is no doubt very proud of her new relationship with one Falegan Opeyemi David, going by how she shows him off on social media.

The controversial film star took to her social media page to address those trying to ruin her happiness with her new man.

In a video shared on her Snapchat page, Nkechi said people had been opening several fake pages to say bad things about her to her husband.

