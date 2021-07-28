Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday, July 28, won again at the Supreme Court in Abuja by a very slim margin

This is as three of the seven-man panel of justices ruled that Akeredolu's candidacy in the Ondo gubernatorial poll was a nullity

However, since the other judges constitute the majority, the Ondo governor's election victory was upheld

Abuja - The Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 28, upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal which had earlier upheld the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo.

A seven-man panel made of justices of the Supreme Court sat over the long-awaited hearing in which four of the judges upheld Akeredolu's candidacy in the October 10, 2020 election, Channels TV reports.

The remaining three judges disagreed with their colleagues and maintained that Akeredolu’s candidacy in the said election is a nullity, Leadership added.

Anxiety rocks APC as Supreme Court decides on Ondo guber

Meanwhile, there was serious tension among chieftains and principal members of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja as the Supreme Court was to give a verdict on Akeredolu's election victory.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, was challenging the nomination letter of Akeredolu signed by Mai Mala Buni who doubles as the governor of Yobe and the interim chairman of the ruling's party's caretaker committee.

An APC source who spoke with journalists without giving his name disclosed that executive members of the party were afraid that if the court gave a judgment different from the ruling of the Court of Appeal, there would be serious trouble within the ranks.

The source said a contrary verdict from the Supreme Court will mean that Buni might be faced with the tough option of vacating his seat in the APC.

It was also implied that this case was beyond Akeredolu's mandate as the seating governor of Ondo state.

