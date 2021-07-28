Flutterwave Co-founder, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Sets Up FAVE-YC, to Provide Over N20m to Nigerian Entrepreneurs
- Flutterwave co-founder, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, is offering Nigerian entrepreneurs resources needed to be a part of the YCombinator programme
- Aboyeji intends to bridge the gap between Nigerian tech founders and YCombinator through FAVE-YC programme
- Selected founders stand a chance to win over N20 million at the end of the FAVE-YC programme, and the deadline for applications is August 6, 2021
Nigerian tech startup builder, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, has launched a new programme, FAVE-YC, to assist Nigerian entrepreneurs looking to apply for YCombinator (YC) Accelerator program.
Aboyeji, who is a alumni of YCombinator and co-founder of Andela and Flutterwave, said he wants to use his experience to make the process easier for young startup founders in Nigeria.
YCombinator is a global financier for tech startups. It provides six months funding round for startups it selects, and also helps founders deal with investors and acquirers.
In the six months period, which is divided into batches - from January to March, and April to June - founders receive about N51.43 million in investment from YC.
What you need to know about FAVE-YC
The programme is open to only 20 participants, who will be provided with materials that gives insight into the requirements of YC.
In a statement released on Future Africa, owned by Aboyeji, it was gathered that the deadline for FAVE-YC applications is August 6, 2021.
FAVE-YC will also offer over N20 million to some participants that partake in the programme.
Speaking on the importance of the programme, Aboyeji said:
"While we can’t guarantee acceptance into the YC accelerator program, we are confident that every startup that follows through with the FAVE – YC program will emerge 'investment-ready'.
"As part of our support, we optionally co-invest in your seed round with a cheque size of up to $50k, in addition to the $125K YC invests."
Flutterwave hit one billion dollar valuation
Flutterwave became the first Nigerian tech startup to surpass $1 billion market valuation, joking Jumia and two other companies as Africa's unicorn.
The company co-founded by Aboyeji and Olugbenga Agboola, has been offering payment channel to African companies and their customers across the continent.
Flutterwave had crossed the one billion dollar line after raising $170 million from Avenir Growth and other investors.
