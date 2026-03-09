UCIF have delivered 24.62% gross return in the full year of 2025, distributing over N6.19 billion to investors

Fund strengthened governance with four new Investment Committee experts.

The fund prioritises sustainable infrastructure projects with zero non-performing loans

United Capital Infrastructure Fund (UCIF), a SEC-licensed infrastructure debt fund operated by leading Pan-African financial services group United Capital Plc, has announced a strong financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The fund delivered a gross return of 24.62% and consistently outperforms comparable market instruments.

Strong performance from UCIF

The Fund recorded total income of ₦3.06 billion in FY 2025, representing a 54.5% year-on-year increase, driven by the strong performance of its diversified infrastructure loan portfolio. This significant growth in fund performance underscores the growing role of private capital in financing critical infrastructure projects across Nigeria’s key economic sectors.

Since its inception, UCIF has now distributed a total of ₦6.19 billion to qualified unitholders, reaffirming its commitment to providing regular and sustainable income to investors

During the 2025 financial year, the Fund further strengthened its governance framework by onboarding four seasoned professionals to its Investment Committee, bringing extensive expertise in infrastructure finance, transaction advisory services, impact investing, and corporate governance.

Commenting on the Fund’s performance, UcheNna Mkparu, Chief Investment Officer and Fund Manager at UCIF, said:

“UCIF’s strong FY 2025 results reflect our disciplined investment approach, rigorous due diligence processes and commitment to financing infrastructure assets with predictable and sustainable cash flows. We remain focused on building a resilient, diversified portfolio that delivers competitive returns for investors while supporting Nigeria’s infrastructure development and economic growth objectives.”

In line with its sustainability-focused investment strategy, UCIF continues to prioritise projects that reduce carbon emissions, expand access to reliable energy, promote circular economy practices and deliver positive social impact, while maintaining a zero non-performing loan portfolio.

Applauding the performance, Group Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Plc, Peter Ashade, said:

“UCIF’s consistent performance reflects the growing role of innovative capital market solutions and how they can significantly help close Africa’s infrastructure financing gap. We believe long-term, naira-denominated capital is essential for Nigeria’s infrastructure development, and UCIF is our Group’s response to bridging this gap.

"Demand for our solutions continues to grow each year, and we remain focused on mobilising long-term capital for key infrastructure projects that drive economic growth and create lasting value for investors, while investing in sectors that positively improve lives and communities across Nigeria and Africa.”

As Nigeria intensifies efforts to bridge its infrastructure gap and drive inclusive growth, United Capital Infrastructure Fund said it is well-positioned to mobilise long-term capital for high-impact projects while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors.

