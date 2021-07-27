Nollywood actress Linda Osifo has every reason to be thankful as she looks at how far she has come in life

The film star took to social media to celebrate as she climbed the third stairs of her life on Tuesday, July 27

Linda said her 20s taught her a lot of things like, hard work, pain, patience, consistency, lessons and most importantly prayers

Actress Linda Osifo has used the opportunity of her 30th birthday celebration to share more about herself with her fans on social media.

Actress Linda Osifo celebrates her 30th birthday. Photos: @lindaosifo

Happy birthday, actress Linda Osifo

Linda said when she turned 22, she had to make a tough choice between her Psychology graduate degree in Canada or her uncertain passion for acting in Nigeria.

According to her, she chose acting because she had a passion for it.

Noting that her parents were shocked by her choice, they supported her nonetheless.

The actress stated that her 20s taught her a lot of strength, hard work, pain, patience, consistency, lessons and prayers. According to her, she is grateful and excited to be entering a new level in her life.

Read her full story below:

Reactions

__iyiforlah:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY my fav. May the happiness you find today stay with you forever. More wins in Jesus Name."

_zazzybar:

"Today is all about my adorable crush. happy birthday mamma."

iam_tri.cia:

"3rd floor and better."

__heebah:

"The love of my entire life happy birthday my woman."

debbiee_bbyy:

"Happy queen. God bless you and keep you. Keep soaring high the world isn’t ready for your greatness. Love you."

bukkifiedhair:

"Happy birthday queen. You are amazing. God bless you."

