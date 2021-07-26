Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli recently took to her social media page to share good news with her followers

The beautiful actress' first son Onyechukwugozi turned a year older and she showered prayers on him

Followers and colleagues of the actress celebrated Onyechukwugozi as some noted that kids grow so fast

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

It is the joy of every parent to see their kids grow and such is the case for Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli. Her first son clocked 18 on Monday, July 26, and she shared the news online.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Omoni Oboli's son clocks a new age. Photos: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Omoni Oboli's son celebrates his birthday

In the mood of celebration, Omoni shared a photo with her son and they were spotted rocking branded white t-shirts and blue jeans.

In the caption that accompanied the post, she wrote:

"TWINNY. My twin is 18!!! Wow!!! @gozioboli. Happy 18th birthday my amazing, beautiful, go getter! Your dedication is admirable and I just want you to know I’m FOREVER in your corner. I love you with every fibre of my being! May God continually bless you and favor you on every side. You are a blessing to your generation."

Check out mother and son below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

ememisong:

"@Happy birthday, Gozie. Wow, they grow so fast. My love to him."

uchejombo:

"Now now WOW... Happy birthday, gozi."

feladurotoye:

"Happy Birthday Gozie … Keep shining."

mobiletoiletsystems:

"Short woman, tall son."

edithuwadiae:

"Happy birthday."

osbagcreations:

"Happy Birthday."

layoleoyatogun:

"Wow!"

nikky232:

"Happy birthday handsome Prince."

anuayo31:

"Happy Birthday."

Come and see my mother

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omoni Oboli shared a cute video of her three sons.

In the video, the actress' sons were spotted in a straight line as they danced to a song calling people to come and see their mother.

As the third son danced forward, the film star was spotted dancing as she donned a red crop-top and black trousers.

According to the actress, she had to jump on a trending challenge online after a lot of people tagged her to a similar video.

Source: Legit