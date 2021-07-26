Looking good is good business and this explains why a lot of people tend to be very intentional about what they wear and how they are perceived by others.

However, there are some people who often overdo it when it comes to achieving certain looks. In this article, the focus will be on achieving classy and sophisticated looks on a budget.

The YouTuber shared some tips to achieve classy looks. Photo credit: @kamsi_ni

Source: Instagram

YouTuber and style blogger, Kamsi Nnamani, recently put up a video in which she talked about getting the look using nine interesting ways.

Check the tips below as stated by Kamsi:

1. Apply the 'less is more' rule

The fewer things you put on your body, the richer you look. For example, when it comes to jewellery, simple timeless jewellery will give you a more classy look and elevate your style than chunky pieces.

2. Avoid wearing tight clothes

When every piece of clothing on your body is tight, you stand the risk of looking cheap. The fashion lover also shared a personal hack of layering tight tops with loose bottoms or vice versa. According to her, it complements one's body more. Also, make sure your clothes are tailored to your size.

3. Avoid showing too much skin

Kamsi shared another personal guide she uses where she picks what part of her body to show off more as opposed to letting everything hang out. According to her, if a dress is short, it is best to keep the upper part a bit covered and if a dress is long, one can show a bit of cleavage.

4. Invest in basic colours

Stay away from a lot of patterns. You can do it once in a while and if it's like a floral piece, go for a basic colour. Colours like black, white, grey are very easy to mix and match our wardrobe and it helps especially if one is on a budget and trying to look sophisticated.

5. Learn how to walk in heels

Wearing heeled shoes give a more feminine touch to ones' look as opposed to just wearing flats, slides or sandals. Heels elevate a looks no matter what. One does not have to go for really high heels as medium heels work too.

6. Wear more natural hair colours

Natural hair colours are the most complimentary especially if you're a woman of colour and they give more of a sophisticated look. Stay away from red, green, blue hair colours. The same goes for nails especially the length as long Cardi B nails are tacky and don't give that a sophisticated look.

7. Wear the right type of makeup

You need to stick more to soft makeup to get a sophisticated look as opposed to loud and heavy makeup.

8. Always dress for the occasion

It is better to be overdressed than underdressed. Always look appropriate for the event you're going to. Don't be lazy.

9. Posture

It is important to be more mindful of how we seat, walk. Walk with your chin up and head up you look more confident that way. Avoid slouching.

The slip dress is back in vogue

It is safe to say the slip dress trend is back in vogue and has undoubtedly taken over the fashion scene. The once-simple lingerie basic - albeit sultry - has now been transformed into a major style staple and a lot of people are here for it!

Although the trend made a comeback in 2019, it appears to still be at the top of 2021 fashion trends across the globe.

In Nigeria, there are some celebrities who have rocked the trend at one point or the other, in different styles, colours and prints.

Source: Legit.ng